Justin Bieber Goes Undercover as Tour Guide at Friends Set — and Sings 'Smelly Cat'

Justin Bieber fancies himself a prankster.

Earlier this week, the “Intentions” singer, 26, went undercover as a tour guide on the set of Friends at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif. The prank — which airs on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest hosted by Demi Lovato — disguises Bieber under a pair of glasses and some comical facial hair.

Bieber puts his improv chops to the test as he riffs with the unsuspecting Friends fans, at one point calling himself a “Joey guy” and reenacting one of the Matt Le Blanc character’s catchphrases, “How you doin’?”

The performer also gets a laugh out of two tourists when he fluffs pillows on the iconic Central Perk couch — by loudly smacking the cushions.

“I gotta be honest, I’m Justin Bieber and I’m just messing with you guys. This is all a set up,” he says to one couple before posing for a selfie with the shocked fans.

Capping off the elaborate ruse, Bieber even puts his patented vocal spin on the iconic song “Smelly Cat” that Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe once belted on the sitcom, which ended 2004. Bieber also sang the song last month during a Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden.

Justin Bieber

The “Yummy” singer — whose latest album Changes debuted on Valentine’s Day — got to demonstrate more of his pranking skills earlier this week on Ellen.

On Wednesday, David Beckham got quite the scare when Bieber leaped from within a box positioned right near the soccer star. Beckham, 44, was just finishing telling a story about his family visiting Bieber’s house to trick-or-treat last Halloween when the musician popped out from his hiding spot.

The Friends set is now a go-to spot for Ellen DeGeneres to stage new hidden-camera pranks. In January, the comedian, 62, enlisted one of the sitcom’s stars, Jennifer Aniston to scare star-struck fans enjoying a studio tour.

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

For eager Friends die-hards looking for more of the beloved comedy, their pleas were heard when, last month, a reunion special was confirmed after months of rumors.

The entire cast will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for a celebration of the series. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.

“The one where they got back together,” HBO Max posted in an Instagram Story at the time.

To announce the news, cast mates Courteney Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all posted the same photo to their respective Instagram accounts while Le Blanc jokingly posted a M*A*S*H cast photo.

“It’s happening,” they teased in their captions.