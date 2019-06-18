Justin Bieber Gives Money to a Homeless Man Before Jetting Off on a Private Plane

Justin Bieber is making sure to give back.

The pop star was seen handing cash to a homeless man outside a convenience store in Miami, Florida, Tuesday.

Bieber, 25, who was wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt from his Drew clothing collection and purple shorts, gave the man at least $20.

The singer then headed to the airport where he boarded a private plane.

Hailey Baldwin, Bieber’s wife, was not spotted with the star during his moment of generosity.

The pair are currently in the middle of planning a second wedding around the time of their courthouse marriage anniversary, which comes in September, a source told PEOPLE recently.

“Hailey is working with a planner,” the source told PEOPLE earlier this month. “They are both excited.”

The couple — who wed on September 13 in secret— had to put wedding plans on the back burner as Bieber continued to focus on his mental health after he began seeking treatment for depression in February. Now, the source says, the singer is “doing well.”

“He keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining good mental health,” the source added.

“He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber / Instagram

While not yet known when Bieber — who recently released a collaboration with Ed Sheeran titled “I Don’t Care” — will release new music, his relationship with Baldwin, 22, seems to be better than ever.

“He is very happy with Hailey,” the source said. “He feels so grateful to have her support every day. He feels beyond blessed that she is his wife.”