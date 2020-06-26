Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against 2 Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

Justin Bieber is seeking legal recourse against two anonymous women who previously accused him on social media of sexual assault.

In a filing of a defamation lawsuit against the two Jane Does (who remain anonymous save for their Twitter handles @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi and respective names they went by on social media: Danielle and Kadi, respectively), Bieber's lawyers say the accusations against him are "factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions."

"Danielle claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014, however, Bieber did not stay at that hotel in March 2014 and there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute Danielle's malicious lie," the complaint, filed on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, says, before calling Kadi's accusation "likewise factually impossible, are contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts."

"Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel because of the public reports of him dining at the restaurant," the filing continues. "However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel."

According to the filing, Bieber and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez both attended his last-minute, surprise performance at SXSW that night, with him dedicating a song to her.

He was later photographed leaving the venue with Gomez, according to the filing, and they then went back to a rental property they were staying at "along with several friends." In one of the exhibits, Bieber's legal team presents "details and receipts of the Rental Property where Bieber and Gomez and friends stayed, and for the Westin Hotel stay the next night."

Meanwhile, Kadi tweeted that on the early morning of May 5, 2015, at "around 2:30am, I was invited ... to Bieber's hotel (Langham hotel)" in New York City, before she was sexually assaulted.

"The allegations are factually impossible, revealing and evidencing beyond any doubt that her social media post and allegations are a complete fabrication, an elaborate hoax," the filing says. It also points out that Kadi is a Bieber "superfan, a Belieber," who, the filing claims, is "desperate to meet him and desperate his attention and for fame."

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Refutes Sexual Assault Allegation: 'Sexual Abuse Is Something I Don't Take Lightly'

"Kadi has admitted on her Twitter page that she wants to be famous, to be a star on a Netflix series by using Twitter, stating in a pinned tweet, 'I wanna star in a netflix series! twitter do ur thing' " in 2018, according to the filing.

The filing also says that, because of the timing of tweets both from Danielle and Kadi, it appears that Kadi "knew and had the details of the Danielle Tweet/post prior to its release, and had her accusation ready to also release in conjunction."

"Kadi, as an apparent superfan, may have waited outside his hotel at times, and like other fans, may have managed a fan photograph with him, but (if so) that is where any reality of her story ends, and her false, defamatory statements begin," the filing says, adding that the idea that Bieber could have sexually assaulted someone on the night of the Met Gala is an "outlandish" fabrication.

Kadi alleged that Bieber invited her to his hotel room at 2:30 a.m., "which was the same time Bieber was actually at the Met Gala after-party with dozens of witnesses," the filing says.

Image zoom Justin Bieber

The filing cites several tweets from Kadi in which she says that she has never met Bieber. In one, she allegedly wrote, "I swear if we don't meet I'll find you and f— you @justinbieber #JustinForMMVA," according to the filing, and in another, "@justinbieber ... you're so cute I love You!!! I'll pay you to rape me, ok?"

"The detailed narrative and Defamatory Kadi Accusations are fabricated malicious lies," the filing states. "Bieber did not sexually assault Kadi, or anyone else, in a hotel room in New York, on the night of May 4, 2015, early AM of May 5, 2015."

The Twitter account @ItsnotKadi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It is unclear if either defendants have legal representation.

Before the filing, Justin Bieber previously produced screenshots of emails and hotel receipts to refute a sexual assault claim posted Saturday by the anonymous Twitter user under then name Danielle, whose tweet and account were later removed from Twitter.

Danielle has not otherwise spoken publicly about the claim. After the Twitter account was removed, Danielle was not able to be reached by PEOPLE for additional comments.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber, 26, wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday evening.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," Bieber wrote.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location," he said.

Bieber shared several posts on Twitter, including links to articles from the time period in addition to proof of receipts and emails, to deny the allegation.

Furthermore, the singer said: "We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

Bieber concluded his series of tweets, writing, "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."