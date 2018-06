Ah, Jelena. Their high-profile on-and-off-again relationship continues to fuel endless speculation, thanks to their musical takes on their demise (ahem, “The Heart Wants What It Wants”) as well as a flurry of throwback couple photos Bieber posted in December. “I’m never going to stop loving her,” he told Access Hollywood of Gomez in November 2016. “I’m never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other, and we still respect each other.”

The couple briefly reunited in 2018 but a source has told PEOPLE Bieber “has no contact” with his famous ex.