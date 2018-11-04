Justin Bieber 'Feels Something Is Missing' from Life — But Is 'Grateful' for Hailey Baldwin: Source

Justin Bieber feels empty sometimes, even though his life is filled with plenty to be grateful for, including his wife, Hailey Baldwin, an insider tells PEOPLE.

“Justin has his up and down days like everyone else,” a Bieber source tells PEOPLE. “What he struggles with mostly is that he knows he is beyond blessed, but he has days when he feels empty and confused.”

“He feels something is missing from his life that can’t be bought. It’s a missing feeling of happiness,” the insider explained. “He is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey. It’s difficult for him that he can’t just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before.”

The pop singer, 24 — who was photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions last month — smiled while walking with his arm around Baldwin during a morning coffee run in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bieber, who recently shaved his head, was dressed casually in a blue jacket and grey sweatpants. Baldwin, 21, also opted for a low-key look, wearing a pair of black leather pants, a black sweatshirt and a white jacket.

Sources recently told PEOPLE that Bieber’s decision to dial back his work commitments has to do with his desire to spend more time with Baldwin, whom he wed in a secret ceremony in September.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” an insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

A religious source revealed to PEOPLE that part of Bieber’s resistance to work is because “he’s been on the go for a long time, and he’s enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. He’ll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn’t have to. He’s got enough money.”

While the newlyweds have had “a little bit of conflict” over this, Baldwin is totally comfortable with her husband’s decisions.

“Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that,” the source continued. “There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They’re still very much in love, and their families love each other. That’s all that matters.”