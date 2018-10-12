Justin Bieber Is 'Feeling a Lot of Pressure' for New Music: 'He Wants to Be Left Alone,' Source

The world might be hungry for new Justin Bieber tracks, but the musician doesn’t want to rush things.

“Justin is feeling a lot of pressure right now and it makes him unhappy,” a source close to Bieber, 24, tells PEOPLE.

“People have expectations that he will produce new music, but he hasn’t been feeling inspired. He wants to take his time and not feel rushed about work. He knows with new music, he will also be expected to tour and he absolutely doesn’t want to,” the source adds.

In addition, the insider shares that for the time being, the Canadian pop star just wants to focus on spending time with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

“Right now, he wants to be left alone with Hailey. He wants to enjoy being with her and not think about work. He thinks he should be allowed to just be for a while longer,” the source says.

However, not everybody in Bieber’s life seems to agree with him.

“It’s causing conflicts with people that think he should be working,” the source adds.

While Bieber was most recently featured on DJ Khaled’s summer tune “No Brainer,” the singer has not come out with a full album since 2015, when he released Purpose.

However, he continued to dominate airwaves in 2017, after being featured on smash hits “Despacito (Remix)” and “You’re the One.”

Baldwin, 21, and Bieber were spotted having breakfast on Friday at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, just one day after Bieber was seen crying in a car with Baldwin as the couple left their pastor’s home.

The emotional outburst came after a source confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that his former girlfriend Selena Gomez, 26, is seeking treatment after recently suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital.

“It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy,” another source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE.

In July, after Bieber popped the question to Baldwin just four months after splitting with Gomez, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Bieber and Gomez’s relationship, which had been on and off since the pair first went public in 2011, had fully fizzled.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that to kick off his new life with Baldwin, Bieber is renting a Spanish contemporary home in Toluca Lake for close to $100,000 per month. The house was recently listed for sale for $8.5 million, but, per the source, Bieber asked for a month-to-month rental contract instead of opting to purchase the home.

Bieber and Baldwin secretly married in New York City on Sept. 13, just two months after getting engaged. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse but will have a religious ceremony and celebration with their loved ones soon.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious insider told PEOPLE.