Justin Bieber Is 'Excited About Life Again' Thanks to Wife Hailey as He Prepares for New Album

Justin Bieber is looking forward to the new year.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively the singer, 25, “has a big year ahead and he is ready” to launch new music in 2020.

“He is very excited about his comeback,” says the source. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey [Baldwin] by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”

The insider continues, “He really is in a much better place now. He is excited about life again. He has found ways to better cope with the stress and the pressure that comes with a new album and tour.”

“He really thinks this will be the best tour ever,” adds the source.

Bieber secretly tied the knot with Hailey in September 2018 and again a year later in an intimate ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The “Love Yourself” singer made several announcements on Christmas Eve about his new projects.

In a new teaser video, Bieber not only announced a new single and an upcoming album, both due out next year, but also a planned documentary series and a U.S. tour slated for next summer.

“As humans, we are imperfect,” Bieber says in voiceover in the clip, which shows the star walking alone in what appears to be a deserted gas station or desolate junkyard. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me.”

The first of the singer’s reveals is an upcoming album, which he describes as different than his previous work because of “where I’m at in my life.”

Bieber later adds of his fifth studio album: “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done.”

“Yummy” will be the first new single to drop from the star, timed for a Jan. 3 debut date. The so-called “super trailer” came with samples of some of his other upcoming tunes, including a snippet of lyrics that seemed to reference his marriage to wife Hailey.

“Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever / Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around,” he sings in the portion of the song included in the video.

A North American tour for the Grammy winner will kick off in Seattle on May 14, with 45 dates scheduled so far, leading to a New Jersey wrap-up on Sept. 26. A few of the tour stops include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto.