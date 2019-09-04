Justin Bieber Enjoys Beach Date with Wife Hailey Baldwin: 'Getaways with You Are All I Need'

Justin Bieber is spending some quality time with his biggest fan and best support system, wife Hailey Baldwin.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared that the couple took date night to the beach in a sweet post he shared on Instagram, his second since opening up to followers in an emotional letter he shared earlier this week.

“Getaways with you are all I need,” the singer-songwriter captioned a photo of their feet in the sand with a box of drinks on the side.

Baldwin also posted some photos from their date night, cuddling up to her husband in a sweet selfie as he wraps his arms around her and lovingly kisses her head.

“The most perfect day with my person :),” she wrote, also sharing photos of the beach and their drinks.

A Bieber source tells PEOPLE that the couple have had a busy summer together — between wedding planning and work — and confirms that the “Sorry” singer has been doing incredibly well with Baldwin by his side.

“Justin and Hailey are having a great summer. Between work and planning their wedding, they are also super busy,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Justin has been working in the studio. He really seems to be back feeling more like himself. And he seems very motivated to create new music.”

“He keeps saying that life is good, which is amazing to hear,” the source adds.

On Monday, Bieber, 25, opened up to fans in a vulnerable post about his past struggles with early fame and “heavy drug” use, sharing the dark place he was plunged into and his road to recovery.

A big part of that recovery, he credited to Baldwin, 22.

“Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” he wrote after speaking about his past mistakes.

“Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility,” he added. “You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

Earlier this year, Bieber revealed he had been “struggling a lot” in another candid Instagram post. A source confirmed with PEOPLE at the time that depression was among the mental health disorders he deals with.

“For the first time in a long time, he is really addressing the things he needs to address,” said the source. “And just because he’s not standing on the mountaintop saying, ‘I take this specific medication’ doesn’t mean that he isn’t thoughtfully figuring things out.”

During his recovery, Bieber has heavily relied on his wife, whom he married in a secret courthouse ceremony last fall, and the pair even put their wedding plans on hold to work through the pop star’s struggles.

“Justin has an incredible support system,” the source said. “Hailey is his biggest supporter. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

Now their second wedding, a religious ceremony, is just a few weeks away, and Baldwin is making sure it’s the perfect celebration.

“Their wedding is only a few weeks away and they both seem very ready. Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source tells PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

The wedding party will reportedly be held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Though Baldwin hasn’t publicly commented on any details of the upcoming ceremony, in a September 2018 interview with The Cut Baldwin revealed what her perfect wedding would look like.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere. I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” the model said. “My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers and maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl.”