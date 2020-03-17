Justin Bieber Encourages Self-Isolation amid Coronavirus: 'Our Grandparents Are Counting on Us'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Justin Bieber is encouraging fans to work together and follow safety guidelines as the globe continues to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a montage video that he shared on Instagram early Tuesday, various groups of people can be seen lending helping hands to strangers through random acts of kindness. Some of the most shocking clips include recordings of crowds helping to turn cars that had flipped over and rescue footage from severe flooding incidents.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” Bieber 26, wrote in his caption before urging individuals to adhere to coronavirus safety protocol by practicing self-isolation. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

Fans shared their support for Bieber’s sentiments. “We can do anything,” one person commented. “Just the right time for this message,” another added.

Throughout the video, Bieber can be heard in the background singing a heartfelt tune.

“When the world’s in a frenzy / we should all come together,” he sings. “And as fear takes over / we gotta pray through the weather. Though we don’t know the outcome / we have faith. We don’t got the answers / but we still got hope.”

Next, a religious figure can be heard saying, “God you are so big, you are so incredible. We love you so much. Thank you for the minutes and moments you give us.”

Bieber’s push for self-isolation is in efforts to help reduce the coronavirus‘ rapid spread. There have been more than 4,400 confirmed cases of the illness in the U.S. since late January.

In compliance with the widespread self-isolation safety measures, major events including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall, months behind normal schedule. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.

Until the coronavirus outbreak is at bay, musicians are continuing to take precautionary steps by canceling and postponing shows and events. Cher, Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers and Elton John are among those to do so amid the pandemic. The 2020 ACM Awards have been pushed to September.