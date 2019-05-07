The Rumors Are True! Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Are Teaming Up Again for New Song 'I Don't Care'

The rumors are true — Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are teaming up again for a new song.

Nearly four years after collaborating on the track “Love Yourself,” the two announced Tuesday morning that Sheeran’s new single, “I Don’t Care,” will be released Friday — and feature Bieber.

“My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x,” Sheeran announced on Instagram, while Bieber captioned his own post, “Pre save now. #friday #idontcare @teddysphotos”

Fans have been buzzing with speculation since late last month as Sheeran, 28, and Bieber, 25, have continued to tease the news.

RELATED: Are Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran Collaborating? Mysterious Social Media Hints Have Fans Wondering

After Bieber tweeted “big fan” to Sheeran on April 25, both singers started sharing mysterious photos to their social media accounts on Apri 30 with the number “10” written in their captions. Bieber shared two side-by-side photos on his Instagram and Twitter pages that depict him and Sheeran standing separately in front of a green screen while doing the same pose of looking over their shoulder at the camera with a smirk.

Sheeran, on the other hand, combined the two photos for an Instagram post with the perfectly descriptive caption, “10. Photoshop spoon.”

Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, had posted the same photo of her husband to her Instagram two weeks earlier with the caption, “You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and Sheeran’s manager, Stuart Camp, also both shared their own version of the same photos to their Twitter on Tuesday with the caption, “10.”

Then on Friday, Bieber and Sheeran posted the same poll to their Instagram stories asking their followers, “Do you want new music?” The three answer options given were, “Yes,” “No,” and “Idc [I don’t care].”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran's Instagram Story poll Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Along with the Instagram story, Bieber also wrote “7???” on Twitter on Friday.

7??? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 3, 2019

And on Saturday, he tweeted, “6.”

6 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 4, 2019

The hints continued Monday morning, with Bieber posting a video of Sheeran sharing a clip of a song. The close-up version, posted to his Instagram page, show what was soon revealed to be the song’s title. Shortly after, Sheeran posted a few of the lyrics to his own page.

Fans were correct in assuming that all signs pointed to the song being released on Friday, May 10.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Tells Fans Not to ‘Let Fear and Anxiety Win’ in Instagram Addressing Mental Health

The mysterious hints stirred plenty of fan theories floating around on social media, including one that the option of “Idc” in Bieber and Sheeran’s Instagram polls could be representative of the title of their new song being “I Don’t Care.” Bieber appeared to lend credence to that theory Monday with his Instagram post.

Image zoom David M. Benett/WireImage

One fan even shared a video of Sheeran singing a remix of “Love Yourself” live including lyrics to what appears to be a new song: “Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby/all the bad things disappear/You’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody/I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby.”

new theory: the song that justin bieber and ed sheeran are releasing is called “idc” pic.twitter.com/6SmKQF5QfI — mors ia cause exams (@typicalbizzzle) May 3, 2019

IM 999999% SURE THIS IS A SNIPPET OF THE NEW COLLAB OF JUSTIN BIEBER AND ED SHEERAN AND ITS CALLED IDC pic.twitter.com/UmoKZOgy9r — mors ia cause exams (@typicalbizzzle) May 3, 2019

Though Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Purpose, he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande’s Coachella headlining set on April 21.

“It was a big deal for Justin,” a friend of the singer’s previously told PEOPLE. “He hasn’t performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Jokes About Wife Hailey Baldwin Being His Biggest Fan: I Married ‘a Belieber’

The Bieber pal went on say that although the singer has been candid about his mental health struggles lately, he’s “slowly getting back to feeling normal.”

“He is feeling much better mentally and more like himself. It seems like he is slowly getting back to feeling normal,” the friend said. “He and Hailey had an amazing weekend in Palm Springs.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Headed Back to YouTube (the Platform That Made Him Famous!) for Top-Secret Project

When Bieber and Grande — who are both on Lil Dicky’s new single “Earth” — came out on stage during Coachella, Grande said, “We thought it might be fun to do something for you guys.”

While performing “Sorry,” Bieber told the crowd, “I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here [and] I had no idea I was going to be on stage tonight. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back.”

“By the way,” he added. “Album coming soon.”

Sheeran’s latest album, Divide, was released in 2017.