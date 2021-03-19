Justin Bieber Drops New Album Justice and Accompanying Music Video for Latest Single 'Peaches'

The pop crooner's sixth studio album comes just a little over a year after he dropped Changes in 2020

On Friday, the 27-year-old singer dropped his sixth studio album, Justice, alongside a music video for the track "Peaches" off of the new LP.

Including previously released singles "Anyone," "Holy" with Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" with Benny Blanco and "Hold On," the new album also features 12 other tracks from the "Love Yourself" crooner, like collaborations with artists such as The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, Khalid, Beam and Burna Boy.

Ahead of Justice's release, Bieber tweeted that he would be "supporting organizations that embody what justice looks like in action," including the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), a group that works to end mass incarceration in California, and the Alexandria House, a Los Angeles-based center for homeless women and children, among others.

Justice comes just a little over a year after Bieber dropped his album Changes in early 2020.

Back in February, Bieber shared the cover art for Justice and spoke about the album title in a reflective Instagram post.

"In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity," he began. "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

"Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another," Bieber continued, before adding that this is his "small part" in helping to make the world a better place.

"I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united," he added. "This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

Alongside the release of Justice on Friday, Bieber also dropped the music video for his latest single, "Peaches," a collaboration with GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar.

Rocking a peach-colored suit in the video, Bieber cruises through a strip with his fellow musician friends as he sings about love on the new track.

"There's nothing like your touch / It's the way you lift me up / And I'll be right here with you 'til the end," the pop singer croons in the song.

Bieber previously performed the track during a recent appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert on Wednesday.