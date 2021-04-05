Justin Bieber Sings and Raps About Growing Up Famous on Gospel EP Freedom. Featuring Tori Kelly

"I was livin' in a mansion doin' big things / FBI raided my house and s— was gettin' dicey / I was doin' stupid s— to get people to like me," Bieber sings on "We're In This Together"

Justin Bieber is channeling his spirituality through song.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old singer — who is an avid follower of Churchome — surprised fans with a six-track EP Freedom. filled with afrobeat, rap and gospel lyrics and prayer. The project is the quick followup to his recently released album Justice.

"Freedom on all platforms," Bieber tweeted with the Notes app screenshot, which serves as the EP's cover art.

The EP opens with the self-titled, afrobeat-filled track featuring BEAM. "We in search of living water / Too blind to see the Messiah / Are you weary? Are you tired? / Runnin' on empty, feelin' the fire," he sings. On both "All She Wrote" and "We're In This Together," the singer raps about fame and "needing saving." The latter track ends with a prayer for those listening and their families.

"I had to grow up and accept responsibility, yeah / That wasn't easy, 'cause at 17, I had a milli' / Women throwin' themselves at me had me goin' silly," he raps on "We're In This Together." "On the surface, I felt like the man / But deep inside I felt deprivеd just like an empty can."

On track "Where You Go, I Follow," he sings about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, before being joined by Tori Kelly's soothing vocals on "Where Do I Fit In."

"So happy to be a part of this project," Kelly — who dropped her own gospel record Hiding Place in 2018 — tweeted about working with Bieber. "i love getting to sing about Jesus & his unconditional love for all of us. He is risen!! happy easter everyone."

The final track takes a more guitar-focused turn as he sings about cancel culture and growth.

"What have we done with society? / When everybody's getting canceled," he sings on "Afraid to Say. "And can't there be room for maturity? / 'Cause writing 'em off is not the answer."