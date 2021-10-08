Justin Bieber Drops Emotional 'Ghost' Music Video Starring Diane Keaton

Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton cope with grief in the touching music video for “Ghost,” out now

Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton are coping with grief in the singer's emotional new music video for "Ghost."

On Friday, the 27-year-old singer dropped the music video — starring the 75-year-old actress — for his hit song, which appears on his latest album, Justice.

In the short film, which was directed by Colin Tilley, Keaton plays Bieber's grandmother as he tries to find several ways to help them work through the death of her husband, his grandfather. The video follows Bieber and Keaton spending time on the beach, dancing at a bar, and even getting Grandma back on the dating scene (with a little help from her grandson).

"And if you can't be next to me/Your memory is ecstasy," Bieber sings. "I miss you more than life."

Before the video was released, Keaton — who has previously admitted to crushing on the heartthrob artist — raved on social media Wednesday about being involved in the project.

"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" he Oscar winner captioned a teaser clip on social media.

She also wrote, "THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME!!!" under Bieber's post about the music video.

The "Ghost" music video dropped the same day as the Grammy winer's Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the 90-minute documentary follows Bieber behind the scenes as he prepares for his New Year's Eve 2020 concert.