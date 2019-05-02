Justin Bieber Tells Fans Not to 'Let Fear and Anxiety Win' in Instagram Addressing Mental Health

Justin Bieber is fighting through his anxiety “one day at a time,” and is trying to inspire others to do the same.

The “Sorry” singer shared a lengthy message to Instagram Thursday addressing his mental health struggles, and reflected on how he’s pushed through.

“Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win,” he captioned a black-and-white selfie that featured him running his hand through his hair.

Bieber, 25, continued, “I haven’t believed the truth about myself I haven’t believed I am loved I haven’t believed I am forgiven it’s a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes [sic] about the people who have betrayed me.”

Much of Bieber’s message was heavily influenced by religion, as the star praised Jesus and God for granting him “freedom,” and continued on with a prayer.

The Canadian crooner also shared a second black-and-white selfie to his Instagram story with a similar message.

“I’m getting there one day at a time if you’re going through it don’t give up,” he wrote.

He reiterated the phrase on a paparazzi shot of him walking on the street, captioning it, “One day at a time.”

Bieber began seeking treatment for depression in February, and has since started sharing regular updates with fans on his status.

In March, he admitted he’d been “struggling a lot” and felt “super disconnected and weird,” and later that month said his music career would be taking a backseat as he continued to recover.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote.

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

Bieber shared a photograph taken at a therapy session to Instagram in April, and expressed his happiness in getting professional help.

“Therapy session,” he wrote on the selfie. “It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions.”

Bieber recently took the stage for the first time in two years for a surprise performance of “Sorry” during Ariana Grande’s headlining set at Coachella.

He told the crowd a new album would be coming “soon,” though a source told PEOPLE it’ll be at least several months before he finishes a new record.

“The amazing thing is that Justin feels motivated to slowly start working on the album,” the insider said. “He didn’t feel like this before. More and more of the happy and positive Justin is starting to emerge.”