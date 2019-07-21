Justin Bieber Asks Trump 'Can You Also Let Those Kids Out of Cages?' Amid A$AP Rocky Involvement

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Images; John Moore/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Justin Bieber is putting in his own request for President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump announced on Twitter that he would be calling the prime minister of Sweden to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, explaining that he felt compelled to do so following a conversation with Kanye West.

Shortly after his announcement, Bieber, 25, responded to the president, thanking Trump for individually helping his friend but asking if he could also prioritize the migrant crisis at the border.

“I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your [sic] at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?” the pop star wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Bieber’s tweet comes after new media coverage of the Ursula migrant processing center in McAllen, Texas, further revealed the “haunting” conditions of the border migrant stations — with countless children and infants held alone behind chain-link fences.

“We saw mothers with infants and fathers with infants and small children, many of them listless, many were sick,” Rep. Jackie Speier of California told PEOPLE after visiting the processing center on July 14. “They had this kind of vacant look on their faces.”

Immigration advocates say Trump has fostered a culture of inhumanity toward immigrants — evident in his restrictions on those who can enter in the country and in how border officials treat those in government custody — while Immigration officials say they are being “overwhelmed” by the number of people crossing the border and are doing their best.

Congress recently passed a multi-billion dollar aid bill as the president continues to demand Democratic lawmakers cede to his demands on tightening immigration law, which was one of his key campaign promises.

In regards to A$AP Rocky, it was revealed on Thursday that West, 42, and his wife Kim Kardashian West had used their connections to the White House to get Trump involved in aiding Rocky amid his arrest and legal investigation in Sweden.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm on July 2 for suspected assault, along with three others who were involved in the incident. On July 5, a spokesperson from the Stockholm Prosecutor’s Office told PEOPLE that A$AP Rocky would be detained for two weeks while “the prosecutor can gather evidence and look into the case a little further.”

Following two weeks of detainment as prosecutors investigated his involvement in a street altercation, the rapper, 30, will now be spending another six days behind bars after being deemed a flight risk.

A hearing in Stockholm District Court on Friday morning granted prosecutors’ request for more time to investigate the alleged assault, PEOPLE confirmed. The prosecutor now has until July 25 to decide whether to charge the rapper or not.

A source close to the rapper told PEOPLE, “Rocky will now have been in jail for over three weeks with no charges since this extension has been granted. The six more days in jail could turn into closer to 20 days, if the prosecutor decides to charge him. The first court date for a trial is usually set at least two weeks after the date the charges announced.”