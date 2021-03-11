"I've reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn't a be-all, end-all to my happiness," Bieber told Billboard

Justin Bieber Doesn't Carry a Cellphone as He Says He's 'Learned How to Have Boundaries'

Justin Bieber is learning to set boundaries.

In his cover story with Billboard ahead of the release of his album Justice, the music star spoke candidly about how he's learned to focus on his mental health and set boundaries for himself. In the interview, he also reveals that he doesn't carry a cellphone, instead using an iPad to communicate with his team.

"I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything," Bieber said. "That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can't do everything. I want to sometimes, but it's just not sustainable."

The singer spoke about his work-life balance and how, when the clock strikes 6 p.m., it's time for him to become husband Justin. According to Billboard, he goes to bed at a "reasonable hour" before he gets up at 8 a.m.

Assuring that he's "in a really good place" now, the singer opened up about his past mistakes and how he's matured and changed his outlook.

"At this point, I've reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn't a be-all, end-all to my happiness," he said.

Later in the interview, he reflected on the end of his lengthy Purpose tour, when he canceled 14 stadium shows for what his team considers a "clear mental health crisis."

"Everything was about success, benchmarks and such, and then I was just still empty, you know?" Bieber said. "All my relationships were suffering, but I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn't fulfilling for me."

Soon after, things started to change as he sought regular therapy and focused on his relationship with God.

"I just changed my priorities so that I didn't [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up, like, not making it," he said. "There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire."

The singer is cognizant of his large platform and shared that he asks God "that I'm forgiven" every time he thanks him for his many blessings.