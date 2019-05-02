Justin Bieber Doesn't Like That Eminem Is Dissing New Rappers: 'He Doesn't Understand It'

Justin Bieber may be here for Eminem‘s verses, but he’s not a fan of the 46-year-old rapper’s diss tracks that have taken aim at younger rappers.

“I JUST LIKE EMS FLOW BUT DON’T LIKE THAT HE’S DISSING NEW RAPPERS,” the 25-year-old singer wrote on his Instagram story on Wednesday, May 1.

“I LIKE THE NEW GENERATION OF RAP,” Bieber added. “HE JUST DOESN’T UNDERSTAND IT.”

While Eminem has never shied away from going on the offense against various musicians, celebrities and other public figures throughout his career, in recent months, he has dissed younger rappers like Lil Pump, Lil Xan, Lil Yacht, and Machine Gun Kelly to name a few.

Robert Kamau/GC Images; Randy Holmes via Getty

For instance, in the song “The Ringer,” Eminem raps, “Lil Pump, Lil Xan imitate Lil Wayne / I should aim at everybody in the game, pick a name / I’m fed up with being humble / And rumor is I’m hungry / I’m sure you heard bumblings / I heard you wanna rumble like an empty stomach / I heard your mumbling, but it’s jumbled in mumbo-jumbo.”

In “Killshot,” Eminem put Machine Gun Kelly on blast, rapping in his opening line, “You sound like a bitch, bitch.”

Since “Killshot” was in response to Kelly’s “Rap Devil” that dissed Eminem, Eminem goes on to rap, “Stan, Stan, son, listen, man, dad isn’t mad / But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and have a man bun?”

In addition to younger rappers, Eminem has also thrown some shade Bieber’s way in his freestyle track “Kick Off.”

While the rapper also had disses ready for Reese Witherspoon and “Christina” (who very well might be Christina Aguilera), Eminem rapped about the “Sorry” singer, “Justin Bieber in a Catholic school / Selling dust and reefer when your back is to him.”