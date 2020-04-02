Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Justin Bieber is just as bummed as his Beliebers about having to postpone his 2020 Changes tour due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a source, though, the “Yummy” singer “has mentally prepared himself for several weeks that it would be necessary to postpone the tour.”

“It obviously didn’t come as a shock to him,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Yet, he is — of course — very disappointed. He has been rehearsing and preparing for months.”

Bieber, 26, announced he’d be postponing the 45-show tour — originally scheduled to kick off May 14 in Seattle and run until September — on Wednesday, writing in a Tweet that “the health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me.” New tour dates have not yet been announced, but Bieber’s statement said that “information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon” and that fans should “hold on to their tickets as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled.”

“Justin wants to do a safe tour so everyone, including his fans, can feel comfortable being in a large crowd again,” the source says. “If this isn’t possible until next year, Justin will accept that.”

The Changes tour will be Bieber’s first since his Purpose World Tour, which ran from 2016-2017. In October, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber was “super excited” about his new music and was doing “intense dance rehearsal” in preparation for tour.

In February, the pop star dropped his first album in nearly five years, Changes. Earlier this year, he also released a 10-part docu-series on YouTube Originals, called Justin Bieber: Seasons, that gave fans a look into his personal life, most notably his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber and Baldwin, 23, meanwhile, have been social distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak in the singer’s native Canada. They’ve been keeping busy by making Tik Tok dances, interacting with fans online, playing games like “the floor is lava” and enjoying some fresh air.

“Justin and Hailey are still in Canada,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They are able to safely be outside in nature every day and are enjoying the quiet time.”

On Wednesday, the model shared a photo to Instagram of her and Bieber sharing a kiss. “grateful for some sunshine today 🌻,” Baldwin captioned the sweet shot.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many singers like Bieber have had to postpone their tours, including Madonna, Avril Lavigne, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Dan + Shay, Cher and Miley Cyrus.

Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Coachella Music Festival and Stagecoach have all been postponed to later dates, while events like Governors Ball 2020, The March Madness Music Festival and CMA Fest 2020 have been canceled altogether.

