"A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real joy," the singer wrote

Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey After Fans 'Bully' Her on Instagram: 'It Is Not Right'

Justin Bieber is standing up for his wife Hailey Baldwin after an internet user attacked the model and encouraged others to "bully" her.

On Thursday, the "Holy" singer responded to a clip of an unidentified woman, urging other social media users to "bombard" Baldwin during an upcoming Instagram Live and asked that people "go after" Baldwin and make comments about Bieber's previous relationship with Selena Gomez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We need to f—ing bombard that s— with Jelena and how Selena is better," the woman said, referencing Bieber and Gomez's former couple name. (The pair dated on and off for years before he wed Baldwin in 2018.)

Before sharing the video, Bieber, 26, wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram Story in which he defended his wife.

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day," he began. "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right."

He continued, "But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!"

Image zoom Credit: Justin Bieber/ instagram

Image zoom Credit: Justin Bieber/ instagram

The artist also followed up after posting the video, explaining why he will not let the woman's attack get to him.

"After watching that I could easily let it steal my joy, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small," he wrote. "The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT. Life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real joy."

The musician later posted a series of affectionate photos of him with Baldwin on his Instagram Story.

Baldwin, 24, also addressed the situation on her own account, noting that while her response is to "usually stay quiet," she felt the need to speak out.

"I usually stay quiet and don't acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental [health]. But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad," she shared.

Image zoom Credit: Hailey Bieber/ instagram

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior. I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to the same," she continued.

The model concluded her post with a positive message, writing, "Wishing the young woman in that video all the best. I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!"

The video comes a few weeks after she celebrated her 24th birthday and Bieber shared an affectionate tribute on social media.

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," the singer wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos starring the model.