Justin Bieber Dedicates Sweet Message to Hailey Baldwin on Her 25th Birthday: 'You Are My Forever'

"You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are," the singer wrote on Instagram

It's 25 trips around the sun for Hailey Baldwin — and Justin Bieber wants to be around for the rest of them.

The model celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday, and in honor of the occasion, the "Peaches" singer dedicated a sweet social media tribute to his "queen" — and told her he is "so blessed to yours."

Alongside a photo carousel from various occasions on Instagram of the couple, Bieber, 27, wrote, "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife."

He continued, "I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend every day making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that. :)"

Baldwin's longtime friend Jenner, 26, shared a photo from 2015 of them posing on a couch on her Instagram Story and captioned the photo "happy birthday best bud."

She then shared another photo with Baldwin in a pool and wrote "love you lots," followed by photo booth images with Baldwin and Bieber.

Earlier this month, Baldwin opened up on the Victoria's Secret Voices podcast about how she was able to help Bieber navigate through sobriety since she has family members who have also battled with substance abuse.

"There's a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad [actor Stephen Baldwin], but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things," she revealed.

Baldwin said that she and Bieber had to have an "open dialogue" about his journey with sobriety and though it has been beneficial, it was also difficult to reflect on her father's experience.

"Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult," the model shared.

"Being like, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' I've had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], 'Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you,' " she explained. "But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that's all I can really ask for."

Earlier this month, the couple appeared together on an episode on the new podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, where Baldwin shared that, when it comes to their marriage, she's all in, no matter what twists and turns may come their way.