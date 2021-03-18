Justin Bieber Debuts Song ‘Peaches’ During NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

The tune — from his upcoming album Justice — was stripped down compared to the recorded version, which will feature guest vocals from GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar

Justin Bieber commemorated his first appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert by debuting a brand new song!

The singer, 27, performed the world premiere of his song, "Peaches," during Wednesday's concert. The tune is from his upcoming album Justice, which is set to be released on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wednesday's performance was stripped down compared to the recorded version, which will feature guest vocals from GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar.

Bieber hopped on the keyboard for the slow track, crooning lyrics like: "I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, s— / I get my weed in California, that's that s— / I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch / I get my life right from the source, yeah, yeah, that's it."

In addition to "Peaches," Bieber also treated fans to three more songs from his upcoming album, "Anyone," "Hold On" and "Holy" — all of which have already been released as singles.

Also on Wednesday, Bieber revealed on Instagram that a music video for "Peaches" will drop on Friday with his album.

The singer has had a busy month ahead of his March 19 album release.

For his performance of "Intentions," Bieber was joined by Migos rapper Quavo and the pop star later performed a medley of "Hold On" and "Anyone."

During the show, Bieber won awards in the favorite male artist and favorite music collaboration categories, the latter of which was for "Stuck with U," his duet with Ariana Grande benefitting COVID relief efforts.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance in Shark Tank Return

The next day, he took home a Grammy for best country duo/group performance for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours."

Ahead of the release of his album, the music star also spoke candidly to Billboard about how he's learned to focus on his mental health and set boundaries for himself.

"I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything," Bieber said. "That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can't do everything. I want to sometimes, but it's just not sustainable."