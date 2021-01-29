Justin Bieber Debuts Sexy New Black and White Video for 'Anyone' Featuring His Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is professing his love for his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, in his latest music video.

The 26-year-old singer released the video for his new single "Anyone" on Thursday, which features black and white shots of Hailey, 24, in various locations while the two were traveling together.

The video, called "Anyone (On The Road)," also includes some steamy shots of the two of them embracing — with Justin in only his underwear.

Justin shared a clip from the video on Twitter, writing "You❤️❤️❤️."

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said in a statement at the time. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."

"'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song," he added. "It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

Justin recently reflected on a rough time from his past, sharing an Instagram post on the seven-year anniversary of his 2014 DUI arrest.

"Seven years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour," the pop star, 26, wrote.

"Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god," he wrote, before poking fun of the outfit he chose to wear at the time. "I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami."

The singer settled the case later that year, pleading guilty to misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest. At the time, he also agreed to make a $50,000 donation to a youth charity and take an anger management course.

On Saturday, he expressed gratitude for how much has changed in his life since then.

"All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now," he wrote. "My encouragement to you is to 'let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you."

