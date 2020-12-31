"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021," Justin Bieber said in a statement

Justin Bieber to Debut 'Hopeful' New Single 'Anyone' During New Year's Eve Livestream Concert

Justin Bieber has one more gift in store for fans before 2020 comes to a close.

The singer, 26, will debut his new song, "Anyone," with a live performance during his T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber concert special on Thursday night. The single and its accompanying music video are set to drop after the concert, as the clock strikes midnight into New Year's Day.

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said in a statement. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."

"'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song," he added. "It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

Bieber first shared the news of his performance on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, "Oh yeah I'm performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night."

On his social media pages on Thursday, Bieber shared the artwork for "Anyone," which features him bloody-faced and knocked out on the ground in boxing gear.

"Dropping the #ANYONE song and music video right after #BieberNYE," he captioned the posts.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, expressed her excitement for the single. "I love this song so so much," she wrote.

"Anyone" follows the release of Bieber's 2020 singles "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" featuring Benny Blanco and his latest collaboration "Monster" with Shawn Mendes. Earlier this year, he also released his fifth studio album, Changes.

The T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber event — which is set to take place at an undisclosed Los Angeles location — will mark Bieber's first live concert since 2017, when he traveled the world for his Purpose World Tour.

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night," Bieber previously said in a statement. "I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

At the 2021 Grammy Awards being held in L.A. Jan. 31, Bieber is up for four awards, including best pop vocal album for Changes.

T-Mobile customers will have free access to the concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or on JustinBieberNYE.com. For $25, fans can access the concert on JustinBieberNYE.com until Jan. 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST.