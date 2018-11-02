Justin & Hailey
Justin Bieber Seen Crying in Public Again as Wife Hailey Baldwin Offers Emotional Support: Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Dave Quinn
November 02, 2018 03:45 PM

Justin Bieber appeared to be crying again in public on Sunday, during an emotional trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. 

The “Love Yourself” singer, 24, was seen by photographers burying his head in his hands while sitting at a table in the Harry Potter-themed bar Leaky Cauldron, according to pictures shared by The Daily Mail on Friday.

Like she did during his public cry in August, wife Hailey Baldwin was by Bieber’s side for support. The 21-year-old model comforted her husband by putting her hand on his neck in a loving manner.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Justin looked “disheveled and distressed,” and hid his tears under his white baseball cap.

To make sure the star had some privacy, Bieber’s security team cleared out the bar shortly after 11:15 p.m. according to the source. “We came into the Leaky Cauldron at the exact time as them so their security was in the process of moving people out,”  the parkgoer explained to The Daily Mail. “They just walked in and sat down at a table while their security got to work. They ordered a couple of Butterbeers.”

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shaves His Head After Vowing to Grow His Hair ‘Down to My Toes’

Bieber’s tearful trip came two days before he chose to buzz off his long blonde locks. Though he had vowed to never cut his hair, Bieber debuted a shaved head ‘do on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The couple was spotted back in Los Angeles Wednesday evening as they left church services.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look at Home Where Demi Lovato Overdosed as They House Hunt

Last month, Bieber was seen crying in a car with Baldwin as news broke that his longtime ex Selena Gomez was hospitalized.

In the following weeks, he’s also dialed back his work commitments — something sources tell PEOPLE has to do with his desire to spend more time with Baldwin, whom he wed in a secret ceremony in September.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” the insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Is ‘Feeling a Lot of Pressure’ for New Music: ‘He Wants to Be Left Alone,’ Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock

RELATED: Justin Bieber Scaling Back Work to Enjoy Married Life with Wife Hailey Baldwin

The Bieber source added they have different approaches to their careers that can lead to arguments. “They are not on the same page when it comes to work,” the source said.

A religious source revealed to PEOPLE that part of Bieber’s resistance to work is because “he’s been on the go for a long time, and he’s enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. He’ll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn’t have to. He’s got enough money.”

And Baldwin is totally comfortable with her husband’s decisions.

“Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that,” the source continued. “There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They’re still very much in love, and their families love each other. That’s all that matters.”

