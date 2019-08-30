Justin Bieber Cries During Emotional Church Performance: ‘God Is Pulling Me Through a Hard Season’

Justin Bieber is opening up about his emotional performance during a church service at Churchome in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, took the stage to sing a gospel song for the congregation, ET reported. Bieber became very emotional during his rendition of “Never Would Have Made It” by Marvin Sapp, and was seen crying before his performance.

The following day, he shared a video of the performance to Instagram. “Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season,” Bieber began his lengthy Instagram caption. “Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.”

“I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that… whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together.”

His raw post garnered many supportive comments from fans and celebrities alike, including his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

“So proud of who u are,” Baldwin, 22, replied.

Bieber’s appreciative words for his wife come as the two are planning a religious wedding ceremony next month in front of their friends and family, a Bieber source confirmed to PEOPLE in August. The pair secretly married at a New York courthouse last September just two months after getting engaged.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have religious ceremony as well,” the source said.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

Last week, TMZ reported that the musician and Baldwin had sent out their save the dates for the wedding. According to the invitations, the outlet reported, the couple will wed for the second time on Sept. 30 in South Carolina.

The source told PEOPLE that the wedding party will be held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, and explained that Bieber has previously spent time at the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

“Hailey’s wedding planner is working with local vendors to create the most special ceremony and celebration,” the source added.