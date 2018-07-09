Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin: 'My Heart Is Completely and Fully Yours'

Justin Bieber has confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin!

The “Love Yourself” singer, 24, officially announced that he plans to marry model Hailey Baldwin, 21, with a loving tribute to her on his Instagram Monday.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Baldwin has her left hand around Bieber’s shoulder with a simple band with diamonds on her engagement finger.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he continued. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” he added. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

The singer also revealed the significance of their engagement date, July 7, and the “spiritual perfection” of the number seven.

“Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT!” he wrote. “Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!”

The model tweeted minutes after her fiancé’s post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Friends of the happy couple celebrated the news in the comments of Bieber’s Instagram post, including Ariana Grande, who recently shared her own engagement news to Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson.

“hooooooraaaaaaaaaaaaaaay omg,” Grande, 25, wrote in the comments adding prayer hand emojis as well as engagement ring emojis, and peace signs.

Ryan Good, a road manager, also commented, writing, “Also. Grow the mustache back for the wedding,” referring to Bieber’s mustache in the photos he shared on Instagram.

Baldwin wrote back, “@ryangood24 don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic.”

Her cousin, model Ireland Baldwin, also gushed about the news, sharing a screenshot of Bieber’s post on her Instagram Story.

“My weak a— little heartttttttt,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple got engaged on Saturday evening in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant, according to TMZ which was the first to report the news.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Hailey’s actor dad Stephen Baldwin congratulated his daughter and her new fiancé in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus.”

Bieber’s father Jeremy, who wed in Jamaica in February, hinted at the engagement news on Instagram Sunday, writing, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

And Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette also referenced her son’s engagement on Twitter Sunday, writing, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Locals spotted Bieber and Baldwin dancing at a restaurant on Friday, and the next day the couple was spotted packing on the PDA on early Saturday afternoon.

In the past few weeks since reigniting their romance, Bieber and Baldwin have been showing off their romance all over the Big Apple. Last weekend, they were seen locking lips during a stroll through a local Brooklyn garden after grabbing lunch at DUMBO House, according to an onlooker. Bieber was also pictured giving Baldwin a sweet smooch on the forehead.

“Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “He always had a lot of love for her.”

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016.

After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

That same year, Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything” in case the pair ended up getting married someday.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her.” he told the magazine.

Bieber dated Selena Gomez from 2010-12 and sparked rumors they were back together in October 2017. The exes were spotted together as recently as March.

Meanwhile, Baldwin was romantically linked to singer Shawn Mendes, whom she accompanied to the Met Gala in May.