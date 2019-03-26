Justin & Hailey
Justin Bieber Claps Back at Hailey Baldwin Hate: I 'Loved Selena' but 'Hailey Is My Bride'

"I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period," Bieber wrote to a fan who questioned their relationship

By
Maria Pasquini
March 26, 2019 12:05 PM

Justin Bieber has had it with fans clinging on to his past relationship with Selena Gomez, and using that to disparage his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

After the pop star shared a loving Instagram snap of his 22-year-old wife on Monday, which showed the model lounging around in bed wearing only a white tank top and a pair of sexy underwear, one of his fans left a comment on the image, claiming their relationship was a sham — and that he was still hung up on Gomez, 26.

“You are NOT in love with Hailey!” the fan account Jaileyisajoke wrote in an interaction noticed by Comments by Celebs. “You only married her to get back at SG.”

Although Bieber rarely makes comments about his past relationship, he wanted to shut down all of the hatred against his wife.

“Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd,” he wrote, adding, “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back” at an ex-girlfriend.

“Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” he continued, explaining that while he will always have love for Gomez, he’s moved on with his life.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena,” he added. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

“The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you,” Bieber continued, adding that despite what fans may think they know about his life, they’re not in a place to offer him advice, or attack those near and dear to his heart.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; James Devaney/GC Images

“I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to or even give it energy but this is a reply to all immature messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATs good for me!!” he wrote. “Hailey is my Bride period and if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person.”

Wrapping up the lengthy note he added, “If you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”

He later added, “Stop sending Hailey and I these messages,” with a screenshot of his comment to his Insta Story.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Photos of Wife Hailey Baldwin Lounging in Sexy Underwear: ‘Hi Lover’

Throughout their years-long relationship, Bieber and Gomez had their fair share of ups and downs.

Their first run ended in November 2012, but by September 2014, they’d already gotten back together — only to break up again less than two months later. They stayed apart for the following three years, with Gomez famously dating The Weeknd until October 2017.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Getty

However, in early 2018 Bieber and the former Disney Channel star started spending a lot of time together, though they never officially got back together. In March 2018, an insider told PEOPLE they were taking “a break.”

Six months later, Bieber was married.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin in No ‘Rush’ for Religious Wedding After Courthouse Ceremony: Source

Bieber previously came to Baldwin’s defense earlier this month, after her former flame Shawn Mendes “liked” one of her Instagram posts.

The small gesture of approval prompted a number of fans to question whether the “In My Blood” singer, 20, was trying to flirt with Bieber’s wife.

However, before commentators could say otherwise, Bieber responded to the “like” by writing, “Their [sic] friends relax,” on fan account HailsBuzzle’s screen grab of the post, which was captured by Comments By Celebs.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Speaking out about how hurtful some fans can be about her relationship with Bieber, Baldwin told Cosmopolitan earlier this month, “the problem too is kids because possessive over people.”

“They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed. And that’s what gets me, I think, the most frustrated,” she explained.

“I’m like, you actually don’t know me. You don’t know him. You don’t know her, you don’t know these people for real,” she added. “What’s really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I’m just like, ‘This is just so dumb. It’s so dumb.’ ”

Skip
