Justin Bieber Claps Back at Fan Judging His Relationship: 'Honoring Your Wife' Is 'Respectful'

Justin Bieber won’t apologize for showering wife Hailey Baldwin with affection!

The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, drew ire from a fan on Thursday after gushing over a photo of Baldwin, 22.

“No makeup like what??” he wrote alongside the image, adding a variety of loved-up emojis, which he shared on both his regular feed and his Instagram Story.

Although his wife seemed to appreciate the fawning tribute, commenting, “making a girl blush over here,” one of the singer’s fans felt differently.

“You don’t need to do this, if you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that ‘YOU’RE IN LOVE,” the social media user commented in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

Clapping back, Bieber, who has publicly defended his relationship with Baldwin in the past, wrote that “honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do.”

“It’s not only reassuring to her it’s also a way of giving people something to look forward to,” he added.

The singer went on to point out that he made his appreciative post on his Instagram account.

“I’m not forcing it down anyone’s throat, YOU follow ME,” Bieber wrote. “Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving my love for her down your throat too?”

“This is my life. Unfollow me if you don’t like what I post,” he added.

Earlier this week, the couple also put their love on display while spending some quality time together on the beach.

“Getaways with you are all I need,” the singer-songwriter captioned a photo of the pair with their feet in the sand with a box of drinks on the side.

Baldwin also posted some photos from their date night, including a sweet selfie that showed Bieber cuddling his wife and planting a loving kiss on her head.

Throughout their marriage, Baldwin has served as a tremendous support to the singer as he continues to work on his mental health.

Earlier this week, Bieber shared a candid post about his past struggles with early fame and “heavy drug” use, sharing the dark place he was plunged into and his road to recovery — a big part of which he credited to Baldwin.

“Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” he wrote after speaking about his past mistakes.

“Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility,” he added. “You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in September 2018 will be having a second religious ceremony later this month, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source said.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”