As a source told PEOPLE, Justin Bieber has “been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew” since abruptly canceling his Purpose World Tour. Another friend of the singer at the time added, “Being more spiritual and attending church is how he finds his energy and focus again.”

Bieber belongs to Hillsong Church in New York City. Originally based in Australia, the church brought its house of worship to N.Y.C. in 2010. Over the years, Bieber has gotten close to Pastor Carl Lentz, a church leader dubbed by many in the media as the “rock star pastor.”

At any given service, the evangelical, praise music- and worship-based church welcomes a slew of celebrity congregants. Everyone from Bono to Vanessa Hudgens to Nick Jonas has attended services.