Justin Bieber Says Decorating Christmas Tree Is 'Way Better' with Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is decking the halls — and he's got his favorite gal by his side.

The 26-year-old "Yummy" singer expressed his appreciation for wife Hailey Baldwin on his Instagram Story Sunday, sharing a side-by-side comparison of photos showing him decorating a Christmas tree in 2017 and again this year.

In the throwback shot, a shirtless Bieber is shown placing a star atop the tree alone, while the 2020 picture features the sweater-clad Baldwin, 24, watching from below as her husband (dressed in a blue hoodie and matching beanie) puts on the final touch.

"Way better with you baby," Bieber wrote of the photos.

He also shared a time-lapse video of their decorating process to his Instagram feed, as well as two photos of their finished tree, which boasted white string lights and a variety of ornaments.

Baldwin and Bieber have had a variety of things to celebrate since this past September, when they marked two years of marriage. After Baldwin's 24th birthday last month, the two enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday by sending messages to fans.

"On this Thanksgiving I'd like to thank the single most important person to ever live. The lover of my soul King Jesus," the "Stuck with U" singer wrote on Instagram while his model wife showcased her first attempt at cooking a whole turkey.

"1st time turkey maker (no it's not burnt) Happy Thanksgiving," Baldwin captioned the Instagram snapshots, which showed her smiling proudly and gleefully next to her centerpiece dish.

Bieber also tweeted on the Nov. 26 holiday, "Thankful. Grateful. Blessed."

As for whether there will be little Biebers running around to help decorate future Christmas trees in the couple's household, Bieber is leaving the decision up to his wife.

"How many kids are you going to have and when?" Ellen DeGeneres asked the singer earlier this month, during his appearance on her talk show.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," Bieber said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."