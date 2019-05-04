Justin Bieber Declares Chris Brown Is the Living Combination of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur

Justin Bieber is showing Chris Brown a whole lot of love by claiming he’s the living, breathing version of both Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

On Friday, the “Sorry” singer, 25, posted a picture to Instagram of an equation that suggested that Jackson “plus” iconic rapper 2Pac (Shakur) “equaled” Brown, 29.

In addition to the picture, Bieber wrote in the caption, “everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see.”

Bieber also seemingly referenced Brown’s assault of Rihanna in 2009 as a “mistake,” adding, “the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

This isn’t the only time the Canadian singer has praised Brown in recent months.

When Brown was previously accused of raping a woman in Paris in January — and after he was released with no charges — Bieber wrote in response to a video of Brown showcasing some new choreography, “No one can touch you ur the GOAT.”

At the time, Brown’s attorney Raphael Chiche issued a statement to multiple outlets declaring the “Loyal” singer’s innocence.

“Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed with the Public Prosecutor of Paris,” Chiche said.

Aside from Brown, Bieber’s reference of Jackson comes just weeks after HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary aired.

The two-part, four-hour documentary detailed the alleged sexual abuse Wade Robson and James Safechuck suffered when they were children at the hands of Jackson.

Since the documentary premiered on television in March, Jackson’s family has vehemently denied the singer did anything wrong and have even released their own film in response — Neverland Firsthand: Investigating the Michael Jackson Documentary.