Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper to Give $250,000 to Fans Affected by ‘These Hard Times’

The singer recently teamed up with the rapper for his new single "Holy"

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper's fans instantly shot the musicians' new collaboration "Holy" to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart, so now they're paying it forward.

On Thursday, the singer, 26, and rapper, 27, shared identical messages to their social media accounts which began, "Thanks for the love on Holy."

"[We're] partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times," they continued. "Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly."

One fan named Katy responded to Bieber's message on Twitter, saying"my house, my mothers house, and my boyfriends house all suffered so many damages indoor and outdoor from #HurricaneLaura on august 27" and that "anything is greatly appreciated." Shortly after, she shared a screenshot in a follow-up tweet of the $500 the pop star sent to her via Cash App.

"JUSTIN I AM SOBBING AND SHAKING AT WORK YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH THIS WILL HELP US!" she wrote alongside the screenshot. "Thank you SO MUCH! I COULD NEVER THANK YOU ENOUGH! LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #JBCHANCEHOLY."

Ahead of the release of "Holy" on Sept. 18, Bieber teased on Instagram that it was the start of a "new era" for him. He did not confirm, though, whether a new album is in the works.

Following the success of his last studio album, Changes, which bowed at No. 1 on the U.S. charts in February, Bieber collaborated with Ariana Grande on the quarantine-themed single "Stuck with U," released in May.

Earlier this month, Bieber celebrated two years of marriage with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. A source previously told PEOPLE that the time in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic has been a much-needed opportunity for them to focus on each other and their relationship.

"They are, of course, aware that it's a very rough year for many people," the source said. "But for them, the lockdown has been kind of a blessing. They have spent months of quality time together. They were both very busy with work before COVID hit. The lockdown forced them to focus on their marriage."