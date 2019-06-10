Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to UFC Fight: 'If You Don't Take This ... You're Scared'

Justin Bieber is ready to throw some punches.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer had his fans asking just that after he challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight in a tweet Sunday.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber, 25, wrote. “Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?”

The UFC Octagon is the organization’s famed arena that features a plastic-coated fence surrounding all eight sides, while Dana White is the UFC president.

It’s unclear just what beef (if any) Bieber has with the Top Gun actor, 56, but Cruise is known for his athletic prowess, often completing his own death-defying stunts on his film sets.

Bieber’s tweet quickly went viral, prompting UFC champion Conor McGregor to chime in with an offer to host the fight.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” he wrote on Twitter. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Irish athlete, 30, then called on Mark Wahlberg to compete against him in a fight of their own.

“I challenge Mark Wahlberg on the very same card. Back when Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my UFC shares back,” he wrote.

Despite Bieber’s confidence, others weren’t so sure as to the likelihood of a victory, like the online sports betting company Odds Shark, who responded to his tweet with, “We don’t like your odds, Justin.”

Other fighters chimed in, too, like mixed martial artist Bobby Nash, who wrote, “You’re calling out a 56 year old man lol.”

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya also offered up Golden Boy Promotions, his combat sport promotional firm, to help get the fight going.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, meanwhile, jokingly attempted to correct Bieber’s grammar in a tweet, writing, “Yor*.”

Just for the record, Bieber stands 5’ 9,” while Cruise comes in just below that at 5’ 7”.

Reps for the stars did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.