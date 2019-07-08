Justin Bieber 'Feels Like He Wouldn't Have Made It Through This Year Without' Hailey Baldwin: Source

A year after proposing, Justin Bieber couldn’t be happier to have wife Hailey Baldwin still by his side.

The “Sorry” singer and the model — who got engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, 2018 — were “excited to celebrate” the one-year anniversary of their engagement on Sunday because “it’s such an important date for both of them,” a source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE.

“Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together,” the source says. “It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one.”

In September 2018, just two months after getting engaged, Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, secretly tied the knot in New York City. According to the source, Bieber is “even happier that they got married so quickly, too.”

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source says. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Over the past several months, Bieber has been open about dealing with mental health struggles, including depression, anxiety and ADHD. Through it all, Baldwin has supported him as he took some time off from music to instead focus on treating his issues.

“Although Justin is still working on his mental health, he and Hailey are doing great,” the source says. “They still act like newlyweds. Justin constantly surprises Hailey with gifts. She is always gushing about what a great husband he is.”

Around the time that they celebrate their one-year anniversary of marriage in September, the couple is planning to hold a second, bigger wedding with family and friends, which the source says “they are looking forward to.”

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Celebrates 1 Year Since Justin Bieber Proposed: ‘My Heart Belongs to You Forever’

On Sunday, Baldwin celebrated one year since Bieber asked her to marry him by writing a dedication to the star posted to her Instagram.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” she wrote. “Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Baldwin’s anniversary post came one day after she praised her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette.

“How does my mother in law look 21?! The most beautiful!” she wrote in the comments section of Mallette’s series of selfies on Instagram.

In addition, Baldwin’s support for her husband follows the ongoing drama between Taylor Swift and Bieber’s longtime manager and friend Scooter Braun, who recently acquired the record label that owns Swift’s music catalog.

The couple was spotted spending the Fourth of July holiday with Braun, an outing that marked the first sighting of the Canadian singer since he defended his manager after Swift, 29, released a scathing note that accused Braun, 38, of “manipulative bullying.”