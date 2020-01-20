Justin Bieber Celebrates 10th Anniversary of His Breakthrough Single ‘Baby’ with Throwback Post

Justin Bieber has cause for celebration.

The pop star, 25, is honoring the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough track, “Baby” which features Ludacris and was released on Jan. 18, 2010.

Bieber marked the hit song’s official anniversary on Saturday by sharing the original artwork from the single on his Twitter. He posted the same photo on his Instagram, simply writing “10 years 👀” as the caption for both posts.

The artwork includes a nostalgic photo of a young Bieber wearing a purple button-down top and a white T-shirt underneath. Bieber was pictured rocking a shaggy, brunette haircut which differs from his current hairstyle — a blonde short cut.

The star’s mom, Pattie Mallette, commented on her son’s Instagram photo with a laughing emoji. His longtime manager Scooter Braun also commented on the post writing, “It’s been an amazing 10 years. Here is to the next 10!”

On Twitter, fans were quick to share the excitement for the song’s anniversary. “YOU DON’T GET TO PLAY WITH MY FEELINGS LIKE THAT,” one fan wrote along with a funny GIF. “Definitely one of the most influential pop songs ever made,” another added. “Iconic is an understatement,” an additional person tweeted. Others simply shared GIFs and tributes to the singer.

Bieber’s celebration comes two weeks after he released his new track “Yummy” — the first single he’s dropped in four years. Bieber also recently revealed that he has been quietly suffering from Lyme disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he began his Instagram post announcing his diagnosis. “Not only that but [I] had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bieber promised to share details surrounding his recent health struggles in an upcoming docu-series.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!” he wrote.

The singer is set to perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards which will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.