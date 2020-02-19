Justin Bieber Doubles Down on Claim He Could Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight in New Carpool Karaoke

Justin Bieber‘s latest Carpool Karaoke is finally here!

On Tuesday, James Corden released the long-awaited episode, which was the late night host’s third time inviting the 25-year-old pop star to join him for the popular musical segment.

“It’s been a long time,” Bieber told Corden as the episode began. “It’s been a couple years. A lot has happened. Married man, got a mustache now.”

The stars started off by singing “I Don’t Care,” Bieber’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran, before moving into the singer’s latest hit, “Yummy,” where they perfected their own TikTok choreography.

Image zoom James Corden and Justin Bieber Terence Patrick/CBS

Corden, 41, then brought up Bieber’s “perplexing” and hilarious decision to challenge action star Tom Cruise to a fight last June.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” the musician tweeted at the time. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down.”

“I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” Bieber, who recently dropped his new album Changes, told Corden during Carpool Karaoke. “Not stupid, but then people were like, ‘Yeah, I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.'”

Image zoom Justin Bieber; Tom Cruise Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

“I gotta say — I think if me and you have a fight, you win,” Corden replied. “I think if you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I back Tom every day of the week.”

“I try not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way,” Bieber responded, defending his skills. “He’s not the guy you see in movies. That’s a character. [Being in] phenomenal shape doesn’t mean you’re a good fighter … I’m dangerous. My agility is crazy!”

Corden and Bieber then sang along to Bieber’s hit songs “Love Yourself,” “Intentions” and “One Less Lonely Girl,” the latter of which he sang at his recent nuptials to wife Hailey Baldwin.

Image zoom James Corden and Justin Bieber Terence Patrick/CBS

RELATED: James Corden Was Shocked People Were More Upset About Carpool Karaoke Driving Scandal than Cats

Ahead of the new episode’s release, Corden found himself embroiled in internet controversy when a fan tweeted out a video that seemingly revealed that the host didn’t actually drive his car during the recurring show segment.

In the viral fan footage, Corden was filming his latest episode with Bieber, but instead of driving, the car was being pulled by a tow truck.

The Late Late Show host addressed the “very very serious allegations” made against him during one of his shows in late January.

“I just want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true,” he began on the show at the time. “I am of course talking about the people saying that I don’t drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate that I’m about to say this but, fake news.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says He Was ‘Wild’ and ‘Reckless’ in a Former Relationship: ‘I Got Better’

James Corden doesn’t actually drive during carpool karaoke. I feel betrayed. @ChicksInTheOff pic.twitter.com/vp5Qj9VFTU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2020

He went on to explain the viral video to his viewers, recalling why they had decided to use a tow truck for the Bieber segment.

“Now I know this looks bad, but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we are doing something where we think it might not be safe, like, a dance routine or a costume change, or if I’m drunk,” Corden explained jokingly. “But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just can’t stop getting lost in his eyes, ok?”

“Look, I’m just shocked that I’ve done something that’s upset people more than Cats,” Corden added.

Corden then revealed the full list of Carpool Karaoke episodes where he was not actually driving that car, which included Meghan Trainor, Migos, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and the latest Bieber episode.