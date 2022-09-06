Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Make His Health the 'Priority Right Now'

Months after he postponed several dates on his Justice World Tour following a shock medical diagnosis, Justin Bieber has canceled all remaining shows.

The "Peaches" singer, 28, announced on Tuesday that he's pulling the plug on dozens of performances scheduled through next March in order to prioritize his health.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

Bieber continued, writing that after resting and consulting with his doctors, family members and team, he picked the tour back up in Europe in July, performing six different shows.

The star said that doing so was taxing, and after a recent performance in Brazil, felt as though he could no longer continue his tour dates as planned.

Justin Bieber. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

"It took a real toll on me," he wrote. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber continued: "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

After COVID-related delays, the star kicked off his tour in March, but suffered several setbacks, including a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June.

The illness, which affects facial nerves and caused the star's face to be partially paralyzed, prompted Bieber to postpone the U.S. leg of the tour. He picked things back up in July, and was scheduled to perform in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 2023.

Bieber had not yet rescheduled the North American dates that were postponed in June.

Upon his return to the stage in July, the "Ghost" singer shared an emotional message with his audience, in which he thanked them for "having me back," and later wrote on Instagram that he'd missed being on stage.

The tour comes in support of his sixth studio album Justice, which came out in March 2021.