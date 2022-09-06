Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Make His Health the 'Priority Right Now'

Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June, and had recently picked his tour back up after postponing several dates

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 01:35 PM

Months after he postponed several dates on his Justice World Tour following a shock medical diagnosis, Justin Bieber has canceled all remaining shows.

The "Peaches" singer, 28, announced on Tuesday that he's pulling the plug on dozens of performances scheduled through next March in order to prioritize his health.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

Bieber continued, writing that after resting and consulting with his doctors, family members and team, he picked the tour back up in Europe in July, performing six different shows.

The star said that doing so was taxing, and after a recent performance in Brazil, felt as though he could no longer continue his tour dates as planned.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a>
Justin Bieber. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

"It took a real toll on me," he wrote. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber continued: "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

After COVID-related delays, the star kicked off his tour in March, but suffered several setbacks, including a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June.

The illness, which affects facial nerves and caused the star's face to be partially paralyzed, prompted Bieber to postpone the U.S. leg of the tour. He picked things back up in July, and was scheduled to perform in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 2023.

Bieber had not yet rescheduled the North American dates that were postponed in June.

Upon his return to the stage in July, the "Ghost" singer shared an emotional message with his audience, in which he thanked them for "having me back," and later wrote on Instagram that he'd missed being on stage.

The tour comes in support of his sixth studio album Justice, which came out in March 2021.

Related Articles
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber to Resume Justice World Tour After Postponement Due to Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'You Can't Keep This Guy Down'
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Gets Emotional During First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'I Missed You'
Justin Bieber and Hailey
Justin Bieber Returns to the U.S. with Wife Hailey from Vacation Following Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Postpones U.S. Leg of Justice World Tour as He Battles Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - As long as you love me. Justin and Hailey put on a very sweet loved up display as they lounge on a boat stern during ride on the lake in Couer d’Alene
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch During Lake Vacation in Idaho as Singer Continues Recovering
Mick Jagger, Chris Martin of Coldplay
Mick Jagger Is a Coldplay Fan! Watch the Rocker Jam Out to 'Fix You' at Their London Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Justin Bieber Shares Update on Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery: 'Each Day Has Gotten Better'
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Postpones Two Upcoming N.Y.C. Shows Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the "Justice World Tour" at Pechanga Arena on February 18, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Justin Bieber Postpones Three Shows This Week Due to 'Non-COVID Related Illness'
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Cancels World Tour to 'Ground' Himself and 'Come Back Stronger': 'Breaks My Heart'
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
Usher Shares Update on 'Friend' Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Recovery: 'He Is Doing Great'
Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Unbreakable’ Bond After Recent Health Scares
Inside Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin's 'Unbreakable' Bond After Recent Health Scares: Sources
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVIat SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Life with Husband Justin and Plans for Kids: 'He's My Best Friend'
Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and His Face Is Partially Paralyzed: 'I Have Hope'
Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and His Face Is Partially Paralyzed: 'I Have Hope'
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Asks for Prayers as It's Getting 'Harder to Eat' Due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Symptoms