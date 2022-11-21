Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan

"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 21, 2022 10:08 PM
Photo: justin bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday.

On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the model's birthday.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING, XOXO," Justin, 28, wrote in the Instagram caption. "YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

In one photo, the couple shares a kiss while surrounded by bamboo trees while another features a photo of the couple feeding koi fishes while hanging by the lake in a beautiful bonsai tree garden.

A third photo shows a selfie of the pair flashing sweet smiles to the camera which Hailey, 26, reposted on her Instagram Story, adding a holding back tears face and birthday cake emojis.

"PS, it's my birthday already in Japan…not back home yet 🙆🏼‍♀️," she wrote over the image to explain the timing.

hailey bieber/Instagram

The pair, who secretly wed in September 2018, celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary recently marking this year's milestone with sweet posts on Instagram.

The Canadian singer shared a black-and-white selfie of him and his wife laying next to each other with an adorable puppy in between them.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Echoing the same sentiment, Hailey also shared a sweet Instagram post featuring a carousel of images of the couple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"4 years married to you," she wrote in the caption. "The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂."

