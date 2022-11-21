Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday.

On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the model's birthday.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING, XOXO," Justin, 28, wrote in the Instagram caption. "YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

In one photo, the couple shares a kiss while surrounded by bamboo trees while another features a photo of the couple feeding koi fishes while hanging by the lake in a beautiful bonsai tree garden.

A third photo shows a selfie of the pair flashing sweet smiles to the camera which Hailey, 26, reposted on her Instagram Story, adding a holding back tears face and birthday cake emojis.

"PS, it's my birthday already in Japan…not back home yet 🙆🏼‍♀️," she wrote over the image to explain the timing.

hailey bieber/Instagram

The pair, who secretly wed in September 2018, celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary recently marking this year's milestone with sweet posts on Instagram.

The Canadian singer shared a black-and-white selfie of him and his wife laying next to each other with an adorable puppy in between them.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Echoing the same sentiment, Hailey also shared a sweet Instagram post featuring a carousel of images of the couple.

"4 years married to you," she wrote in the caption. "The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂."