Justin Bieber Calls Himself a 'Perfectionist' About His Music: 'I Can Never Remake This Album'

Justin Bieber wants his music to be just right.

In the second episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, the pop star’s docu-series which premiered on YouTube Originals on Monday, the “Yummy” singer explains why he’s so particular when it comes to his music.

“Am I a perfectionist? Oh yeah,” the singer, 25, says.

“The reason why I sing it so many times and people, probably don’t understand, is I want it perfect,” he explains. “I can never remake this album. Once it comes out, it’s out. So, it’s gotta be perfect.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Announces Valentine’s Day Release Date for New Album Changes

Bieber also details where his strong attention to detail stems from.

“I think for me, things have always been so polished and so perfect and everything needed to be so perfect,” he recalls. “I just felt like I had to worry about everything. ‘Don’t touch your face that way. Don’t touch your hair. You got a stain on your shirt.’ That’s why these little things, I really just don’t want to even make that a huge deal.”

Image zoom Justin and Hailey Bieber

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says the ‘Older’ He Gets, the More He Realizes He’s ‘Not Utilizing My Gift for the Right Purpose’

The pop star’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, 23, is very supportive and proud of his work.

“He is such a perfectionist and he’s so good at what he does that there’s a whole different energy when Justin is really in his zone doing his thing,” she says.

“I love being a part of the process. I love watching him do what he’s so good at it, even if it means me laying on the couch until 3 or 4 in the morning binge-watching TV shows and just being around,” Baldwin adds. “I just enjoy the energy that goes into it. We turn it into a really fun process. We’ve brought friends around and people just kind of hang. I just feel at home, wherever he is. So if he’s held up in the studio, that feels like home to me.”

Image zoom Justin and Hailey Bieber Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Among those friends is Kendall Jenner, who is seen having a great time in the studio alongside those closest to Justin.

The happy couple wed privately for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.

At the end of the episode, Bieber is seen marking the completion of his hit song “Yummy” by doing celebratory push ups.

Justin Bieber: Seasons airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:00 p.m. EST on YouTube.