Hailey Baldwin previously posted a picture of herself rocking the same bikini while in a tight embrace with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin 'Sweet n Sexy' as He Shares Photo of Her in a Bikini

Justin Bieber only has love for Hailey Baldwin.

On Wednesday, the "Peaches" singer, 27, raved about the 24-year-old model when he posted a picture of Baldwin rocking a green bikini on his Instagram Story. The steamy photo showed Baldwin smiling as she lifted up her arms, giving the camera a peek of her two-piece underneath a cropped grey sweatshirt.

"Sweet n sexy," Bieber wrote in the caption.

The image appeared to be taken during the couple's recent tropical vacation. Baldwin was seen rocking the same emerald swimsuit in a series of snapshots she posted to her Instagram on Monday.

The slideshow also included a video of Baldwin dancing in the rain, as well as a picture of Bieber holding his wife in a tight embrace near a lagoon.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July. A year later, the two hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

Baldwin spoke about being referred to as "Justin's wife" during an appearance on 4D with Demi Lovato earlier this month, sharing that she doesn't mind the title because, as she put it, "where's the lie?"

"When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me," Baldwin told host Demi Lovato.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' " she added.

During the conversation, Baldwin also addressed the rumors that the pop star "mistreats her."