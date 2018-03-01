Justin Bieber has many reasons to love himself on his 24th birthday. The superstar singer has his relationship with on-off love Selena Gomez back on (a PDA-packed) track, plus he has beloved family and plenty of friends to help him celebrate.

Exiting his impressive Lamborghini ride on Thursday, the birthday boy looked relaxed and loose — with pants to match. His low slung pants and exposed boxers left little to the imagination. Is it too late to say sorry to anyone walking behind him? Perhaps, but it’s his party and he can do what he wants to!

The Biebs spent the last night of his 23rd year attending a church service at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday evening. A source tells PEOPLE he arrived separately from Gomez, who has been a frequent worship companion as of late.

Celebrities pals took to social media to send their well-wishes to the pop titan, including Chance the Rapper, Ellen DeGeneres, John Mayer, Gomez and even Star Trek icon William Shatner.

much love to the homie JB on his 24th!! @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/DzXZTnnDRI — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) March 2, 2018

Happy Bday JB! You’ve been more that a good friend to me for years. I wish you more success and favor on your journey with Christ, and hope your day is surrounded by loved ones! @justinbieber — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 1, 2018

Happy birthday @justinbieber love you — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) March 1, 2018

His longtime manager and confidant Scooter Braun also paid tribute, sharing a video of Bieber performing a goofy impromptu song about the wonders of sleeping and waking. “Happy birthday to the guy who always puts a smile on my face with our crazy weird strange humor,” he captioned the clip.

And of course, Bieber’s parents added their voices to the chorus. Mother Pattie Mallette shared a cute throwback baby photo of an adorably concerned Biebs with the caption: “Who said you could grow up so fast?”

Father Jeremy, who bonded with Bieber during his wedding to Chelsey Rebelo a few weeks back, sent a birthday hug across the social media airwaves.

Jeremy and new stepmom Rebelo also have an extra special present for Bieber this year — a baby sibling! Just days after the wedding, the proud papa-to-be made the big announcement by sharing a shot on social media of a bikini-clad Rebelo displaying her bump amid a picturesque natural landscape.

“My beautiful wife and….” he captioned the sweet photo.

Though the couple have yet to announce the sex of the child themselves, TMZ reports that Rebelo is 16-20 weeks along with a baby girl. This will be Bieber’s third sibling after his father’s children Jaxon, 8, and Jazmyn, 9.