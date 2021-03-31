Bieber is only the third musical act to hold this record — behind K-Pop sensations BTS and Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber Is First Solo Male Artist to Debut Atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 200 in Same Week

Justin Bieber has set another historic record.

Following the March 19 release of his sixth studio album Justice, the star, 27, became the first solo male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard 200 within the same week, after his megahit song "Peaches" topped the songs chart and the entire project was a chart-topper on the albums list.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bieber is only the third musical act to hold this record — behind K-Pop sensations BTS and Taylor Swift. The country-pop star has achieved the coveted feat twice.

Bieber's fan-favorite "Peaches," which features fellow hitmakers Daniel Caesar and Giveon, marked the Grammy Award winners seventh Hot 100 chart-topper. The track marks the first No. 1 hit for both Caesar, 25, and GIVĒON, 26.

The "Habitual" star appears to have celebrated his latest accomplishment with a new neck tattoo of a peach, which he added to his copious body art. His wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, also added a matching peach tattoo to her arm.

Justin Bieber Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Days after the release of Justice, Baldwin shared a loving Instagram post in recognition of his work.

She captioned her post, "My best friend and favorite human made an album that is incredibly special."

"Being along for the ride and watching the journey, the work and dedication that went into this project has inspired me deeply," the doting wife continued. "@justinbieber you are so dedicated, hard working, talented, and cool. I love you more everyday [sic] and I'm proud in a way words can't describe. #Justice is out now, hope the music is making you feel what I feel. 💚."

Bieber recently revealed that Baldwin has played a pivotal role in his recent sense of peace and mental clarity — which he says has also largely contributed to his ability to enjoy working on music. The star explained that in years past, he was unhappy during album release cycles despite his incredible success.

Justin Bieber Image zoom Justin Bieber | Credit: Mike Rosenthal/Getty

While guesting on a special episode of SiriusXM Hits 1 on 1 last week, he opened up about the making of his new album, saying "prioritizing my family [has been helpful] ... I never had a consistent family life. It was kind of all over the place growing up. So, finally having that predictability and reliability [with my wife Hailey], someone who I love and trust, has been so monumental."