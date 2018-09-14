Justin Bieber Asked Hailey Baldwin's Father Stephen for His Blessing on Their Marriage: Source

When it comes to getting married, Justin Bieber has a traditional side.

Before the singer, 24, asked now-wife Hailey Baldwin to marry him back in July, he spoke with her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, about his intentions.

“Justin asked Stephen for his daughter’s hand in marriage, and Stephen gave his blessing,” a religious source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE. “It was very important to Justin to make sure that her family was on board with the marriage, and they are.”

The source says that gesture was well-received. “Stephen appreciated the respect that Justin has shown him as Hailey’s father. It sounds old-fashioned, but it’s a sign of respect. Justin and Hailey are very traditional when it comes to those things, and Stephen of course is, as well.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Splash News

PEOPLE confirmed Friday that the singer and the model, 21, were married Thursday in New York City. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

The religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source tells PEOPLE.

RELATED: Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Secretly Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal: Sources

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Robert O'Neil/Splash

Bieber and Baldwin were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

The sighting comes as Baldwin discussed her wedding plans with The Cut.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” the model explained when asked about her upcoming nuptials.

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” Baldwin continued. Baldwin also told the magazine she has a great wedding planner and is thinking of having the ceremony on the West Coast.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Stephen Baldwin Splash News

Later in the interview, Baldwin addressed whether or not her family approves of her getting married at such a young age.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too. I see so no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” Baldwin told The Cut.

RELATED VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to ‘Absolute Best Friend’ Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo

When it comes to how well Baldwin’s parents and Bieber get along, she said, “I think they love him more than me!”

“I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t.”

This week Bieber spent some time with his father-in-law, Stephen. The two were photographed in Grand Rapids, Michigan en route to a music festival.

RELATED: From ‘Just Friends’ to Married! A Timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Whirlwind Relationship

The “What Do You Mean” singer popped the question to Baldwin in July while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas at a local restaurant.

Bieber later confirmed the news on Instagram writing, “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

The source close to Bieber agrees that the family loves Bieber wholeheartedly. “Stephen accepts Justin 100 percent, and everyone is so happy,” says the source. “It really seems like it’s meant to be.”