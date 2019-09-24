Justin Bieber the Painter! Singer Says Has a New 'Side Hustle'

Justin Bieber is taking up a colorful new hobby.

On Tuesday, the “Love Yourself” singer shared an image of art supplies on a table, including sharpie markers, pink paint, brushes, and tape. A pink Vans sneaker also sat on the table, seemingly freshly painted by the pop star.

“Found a side hustle,” Bieber, 25, captioned the art-filled shot.

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated his one-year anniversary of marriage to Hailey Baldwin. The couple secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13 last year.

To mark their anniversary, the pair will have a second religious ceremony later this month, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source said.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

Throughout their year of marriage, the couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their affection for each other on social media. Bieber recently said that marriage has been “the best season of my life.”

In the cover story for Vogue Australia‘s October 2019 issue, the model opened up about how they make their relationship work.

Asked whether she still believed that “marriage is hard,” Baldwin said that she believed all “good relationships” require effort.

“I said that when we had first married,” she remarked. “Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.”

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time,” she explained, adding that the process was made more difficult because “a zillion people who had a zillion opinions” were watching them.

These days, however, things are “easier” for the couple.

“We’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love,” Baldwin shared, adding that the No. 1 lesson she’s learned in the past year is the value of compromise.

“If you don’t want to compromise you can’t be in a relationship.”