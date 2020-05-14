Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Signing CDs of New Song for Coronavirus Children's Charity

The limited supply of signed copies will only be available for 24 hours

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are doing their part to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The musical pair — who premiered their duet "Stuck with U" and released its accompanying music video nearly one week ago — will be signing a limited number of CDs for 24 hours with all proceeds benefitting the First Responders Children's Foundation, a nonprofit which provides grants and scholarships for the kids of first responders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Bieber announced the news with a video shared across his social media platforms.

"What’s going on guys? You guys asked and so we will be signing a limited number of CDs sold before Friday and all the proceeds will go to the First Responders Children’s Fund," he explained.

"So thank you so much for your support and we’re so excited to be partnering with such an amazing charity. You guys are the best," he added.

According to Bieber's website, the "Stuck with U" copy sells for five dollars and includes the original CD cover signed by Grande and Bieber, both 26, as well as the digital single.

The signed copies are available for 24 hours or until supplies last and will only ship to customers in the U.S.

In addition to the signed CD initiative, all proceeds from the single will continue to go toward funding the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Through YouTube donations alone, the song has already raised $32,143 from viewers who watched the music video.

The unique video — which was all shot on an iPhone — includes clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (The singers also curated a "prom playlist" for Apple Music, available here.)

The duo's music video featured sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich, as well as Jaden Smith.

Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children's Foundation, thanked Braun, Grande and Bieber for their charitable song ahead of the release.

"On behalf of First Responders Children's Foundation, I would like to thank Scooter Braun and the entire SB Projects family for bringing all of us together and providing critical support for first responders and their families, and to Ms. Grande and Mr. Bieber for using the power of their music to lift the spirits of first responders responding to this crisis," Crane said in a statement. "We can’t underestimate the stress and suffering of heroes on the frontlines. They are taking care of our communities and it is our responsibility as a Foundation to put money in the hands of the thousands of first responder families that have asked us for help during these tragic times."

The First Responders Children’s Foundation has already awarded more than $2 million in immediate grants to help families of first responders facing financial hardship because of the virus; funded thousands of hotel rooms; distributed critical PPE equipment; and paid for 16 funerals of first responders who have died of COVID-19.