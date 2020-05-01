Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to Release New Duet 'Stuck with U': 'It's Really Good,' He Says

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have a new song together!

The pair, who are both 26 and repped by Scooter Braun, announced their new project on Friday. Their new duet "Stuck with U" will be released on May 8.

"Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation @1strcf," Bieber shared on Instagram.

"Grateful to announce that my friend and I have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release. Proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic," Grande said on Instagram.

Braun also shared the announcement on Instagram, writing, "Today in keeping with our promise to always pay it forward we announce our initiative at @sb_projects to release multiple singles this year for charity in these trying times. Grateful to Ariana and Justin for kicking it off with this amazing song #stuckwithu. Proceeds from the streams and sales of 'Stuck with U' will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic."

Also in a statement, Braun said: "We wanted to show our gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who work tirelessly for our health and safety during this crisis. They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support. I’m grateful to Justin, Ariana, Def Jam and Republic Records, Universal Music Group, our amazing SB Projects team, our digital streaming partners and all those involved in making this happen. We all look forward to continuing our tradition of charitable releases over the next year."

Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation, thanked Braun, Grande and Bieber for their charitable song. "On behalf of First Responders Children's Foundation, I would like to thank Scooter Braun and the entire SB Projects family for bringing all of us together and providing critical support for first responders and their families, and to Ms. Grande and Mr. Bieber for using the power of their music to lift the spirits of first responders responding to this crisis," Crane said in a statement. "We can’t underestimate the stress and suffering of heroes on the frontlines. They are taking care of our communities and it is our responsibility as a Foundation to put money in the hands of the thousands of first responder families that have asked us for help during these tragic times."

Bieber and Grande first teased their "special announcement" on Twitter Thursday.

The pair last sang together during Grande's headlining 2019 Coachella performance.

Grande's most recent collaboration was in October 2019 when she was featured on Lizzo's "Good as Hell" remix.

Bieber's latest music project was his album Changes, which was released in February and is his first new album in five years.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Grande has been lending her voice to multiple specials, including Disney's recent singalong to benefit Feeding America, during which she sang a cover of "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules. Grande also was featured in Jason Robert Brown's Virtual SubCulture Artist-in-Residency concert series, during which she sang a cover of "Still Hurting" from Brown's 2001 The Last Five Years musical.

In addition, Grande will be featured on Lady Gaga's forthcoming album Chromatica for their duet "Rain on Me."

Meanwhile, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have held Instagram Live conversations with fans and famous friends, including with Kendall Jenner, DJ Khaled and Kehlani. The couple also recently took part in Canada's Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble COVID-19 special along with Ryan Reynolds, Avril Lavigne and Shania Twain.

Earlier this month, Bieber's scheduled 2020 dates for his Changes Tour, which was set to kick off on May 14, were postponed due to the global health crisis. He has yet to announce new dates.