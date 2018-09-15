Hot on the heels of news that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot, a new report says the “Love Yourself” singer is working to become a U.S. citizen.

Bieber, who was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, has applied for dual citizenship, TMZ reports, citing multiple sources.

The 24-year-old star has lived in the states since he was 13, when he move with his family to Atlanta. He currently splits his time between Los Angeles, New York City, and Ontario, where he owns a $5 million estate, according to TMZ.

In order to gain citizenship, the United States government requires that an applicant has had a Permanent Resident (Green) Card for at least five years. One must be at least 18 years old, be able to “read, write, and speak basic English,” and be “a person of good moral character,” USA.gov states.

A 10-step naturalization process is then put forward to determine eligibility. That includes preparing and submitting an N-400 form, the application for naturalization, as well as having a personal interview and taking the U.S. Naturalization Test.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Splash News

RELATED: Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Secretly Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal: Sources

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Beiber and Baldwin, 21, got married in a civil ceremony on Thursday at a New York City courthouse.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source told PEOPLE.

On Thursday, Bieber and Baldwin were seen walking into a courthouse where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. The outlet also reported the couple appeared to be extremely emotional, with Bieber telling Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”

According to the outlet, Justin told a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/Instagram

Despite PEOPLE’s confirmation of the courthouse ceremony, Baldwin said on Friday that she doesn’t count herself a married woman — yet.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” the model wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

A friend of the couple told PEOPLE Baldwin “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.”

Added a religious source: “What happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing. But marriage is two people making a vow before God and the people they love.”

Meanwhile, the duo’s whirlwind wedding comes as no surprise, as a source close to Bieber revealed to PEOPLE in July that the pop star and his then-fiancée preferred quick and quiet nuptials.

“They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding,” the source said. “As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”