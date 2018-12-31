Justin Bieber Apologizes After Commenting 'Burn It' on a Photo of Jojo Siwa's Car

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Justin Bieber apologized to teen sensation Jojo Siwa on Sunday, after making a critical comment about a custom colorful wrap Siwa, 15, had received for her car as a Christmas present.

Earlier this week, West Coast Customs re-posted an image that the Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality had shared on her own Instagram account of the creation, which featured bright colors and an image of the teen’s face and name on the hood of the vehicle. The wrap also plugs her upcoming D.R.E.A.M. tour.

While Siwa shared that the gift allowed her to have the “BEST CHRISTMAS EVER,” the “No Promises” singer, 24, wasn’t a fan.

Making his disapproval quite clear, Bieber commented “Burn it,” several times underneath the re-posted image, in an interaction that was broadcasted by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

In response to one of the identical comments, the teen’s mother wrote, “burn your own things,” alongside a crying face emoji.

In a comment that appears to have been deleted, Siwa even replied to Bieber herself, good-naturedly writing, “that’s not the best idea,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Taking the criticism in stride, Siwa went on to share a humorous photo on her Instagram account that showed the teen riding in her vehicle alongside a cardboard cutout of the Canadian pop star.

“Burn it,” she captioned the image.

She also has a Tweet featuring Bieber’s diss pinned on her Twitter account.

On Sunday afternoon, Bieber apologized to Siwa on Twitter, explaining that he had “nothing against” her, he just wasn’t a fan of the car’s decorations.

“@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like,” he wrote, adding, “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good! https://t.co/xe94SQcjbD — JoJo Siwa 🌈🐸🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) December 30, 2018

In response, Siwa wrote, “it’s all good bro!” adding that there was a very simple way the singer could make it up to her.

“You can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” she added.

Bieber has yet to publicly take Siwa up on her offer.