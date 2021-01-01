"@zoeydeutch is a gigantic ray of sunshine and so incredibly talented," Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, wrote on Instagram after the video premiere

Justin Bieber Channels Rocky as He Trains to Be a Boxer in 'Anyone' Music Video with Zoey Deutch

Justin Bieber is coming out swinging.

Not entirely unlike Rocky Balboa, Bieber (notably without his tattoos) is shown training at home and drinking a glass of raw eggs, as well as in the ring at a gym with his trainer.

The video also features Zoey Deutch as Bieber's love interest who supports him on his journey.

Image zoom Justin Bieber's "Anyone" music video | Credit: Justin Bieber/Youtube

Other scenes throughout the video depict Bieber weighing in to qualify for a specific weight class, sprinting along a lakeshore, sharing intimate moments with Deutch, 26, and participating in preliminary boxing matches.

After seemingly being knocked out in his final match of the video, Bieber gains the strength to stand and take out his opponent — after which he proudly holds up his title belt and shares a kiss with Deutch.

Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin sang her husband's praises on social media after the premiere of the video and song that features romantic lyrics such as, "I need to make sure you know / That you are the only one I'll ever love / Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone / Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done / Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone."

Baldwin, 24, also gave major props to The Politician actress, writing in one Instagram Story, "Need to just say that @zoeydeutch is a gigantic ray of sunshine and so incredibly talented. You are my queen!!!"

Bieber announced earlier on Thursday that he would debut "Anyone" with a live performance during his T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber concert special that night.

The single and its accompanying music video dropped directly after the concert, as the clock struck midnight into New Year's Day.

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said in a statement. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."