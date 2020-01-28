Justin Bieber is ready to show his fans some love on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, the “Yummy” singer, 25, gifted his followers with new content to tide them over until the debut of his upcoming album, now revealed to be titled Changes, with a release date of Friday, Feb. 14.

Changes — Bieber’s fifth studio album and first since 2015’s Purpose — will include 17 songs, and features a red-tinted shirtless photo of the singer as its album art.

Bieber also released a new single titled “Get Me” featuring Kehlani, which dropped along with the pre-saveable album.

Kehlani, 24, will also join Bieber on his upcoming tour, which begins in May, along with another special guest, Jaden Smith.

In addition to dropping new album content, Bieber also launched the premiere episode of his documentary series on YouTube Originals. Called Justin Bieber: Seasons, the intimate unscripted show tracks the pop star’s evolution in recent years.

In Seasons‘ first episode, released on Monday, Bieber opens up about how much his life has changed since releasing Purpose, including married life wife Hailey Baldwin and prepping new music.

“My life is changing a lot,” he said in the episode. “Getting married, getting back in the studio, talking about getting married, talking about the process and just being creative with being in this new chapter and being happy about what I’m doing.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The artist continued to explain how he came to realize that his music meant more to him when he could share it with the masses and impact their lives as well as his own.

“I think what’s been challenging over the years is a lot of the times I would make music, and it would be for me,” he said. “When the focus and the goal is about yourself, you kind of tend to lose your purpose in that. I think the older that I get, the more I realize that I’m not utilizing my gift for the right reasons.”

He added: “This isn’t about me, it’s about helping someone who’s going through whatever they’re going through and being able to talk about that thing. That’s a really cool way to look at what I do.”

Throwing it all the way back to the beginning to his mega-successful music career, Bieber paid tribute to his breakthrough single, “Baby,” earlier this month — a decade after the song launched him to fame.

The pop star honored the 10th anniversary of the song — which features Ludacris and was released on Jan. 18, 2010 — by sharing the original artwork from the single on Twitter. He posted the same photo on his Instagram, simply writing “10 years 👀” as the caption for both posts.

Pattie Mallette, Bieber’s mom, commented on her son’s Instagram photo with a laughing emoji while his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, also commented on the post writing: “It’s been an amazing 10 years. Here is to the next 10!”